Wilmington drug dealer gets 13 years in prison after FBI investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The US Attorney for North Carolina says a Wilmington area drug dealer was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.
Detrick Daye, 23, of Wilmington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and six counts of distribution of heroin.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI began looking into a drug trafficking group Daye was involved in after a series of overdoses in the county. The US Attorney’s Office says he was a known gang member.
Over a four month span in 2017, Daye sold heroin or a mixture containing fentanyl six times to undercover investigators. Daye was arrested after the final controlled purchase to law enforcement.
