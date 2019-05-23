Weekend event highlights how to eat healthier, safer fish from the river

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear River Watch will host an event this Sunday, May 26, to encourage healthy fish consumption.
The Fish Smart Celebration is from 1 to 5 p.m. at Northern Regional Park in Castle Hayne.
The event includes music, vendors, health information and free giveaways.
Chef Keith Rhodes will prepare a meal for the crowd and Chef Dean Neff will demonstrate healthy ways to prepare fish at home.
Cape Fear River Watch, a nonprofit that works to protect the river, plans to highlight the results of a regional project called “Stop, Check, Enjoy!”
The effort aims to help the community limit exposure to mercury and other contaminants by choosing safer fish to catch from the Cape Fear River.
“Stop, Check, Enjoy!” was developed through work paid for by a US Environmental Protection Agency Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem Solving Grant.
Cape Fear River Watch, the New Hanover County NAACP, New Hanover County Health Department, Duke University Environmental Law and Policy Clinic, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Duke University Superfund Research Center and other partners collaborated on the project.
Researchers conducted surveys along the Northeast Cape Fear River.
The event is free. For more information, click here.
