Rolling Thunder heads to D.C. for final rally, but advocacy doesn’t end there

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Rolling Thunder. A strong name, with a strong message.
“The motorcycles bring awareness," says Paul Levesque, a retired marine and the Rolling Thunder North Carolina liaison.
He says the motorcycles are a talking point and attention grabbers, but their true mission is deeper than that.
“We have service members from all branches of service that are still missing and unaccounted for from all wars," says Levesque.
Rolling Thunder is a national non-profit with over 90 chapters across the United States -- several right here in Eastern North Carolina. Their goal is to publicize the prisoners of war and missing in action soldiers from all of the wars. In turn, they ask to public to keep the message going.
“Be proactive when it comes to supporting and remembering our POWs (Prisoners of War) and MIAs (Missing in Action)," says Levesque. "Maybe talk to some of our legislators and our elected officials and make them aware that this is an issue and we need to find and bring these men and women home.”
For 32 years, the chapters from all over meet in Washington D.C. for Memorial Day weekend to have their voice heard together, but this year marks the end of an era. This is Rolling Thunders last ride to the nation’s capitol, but things are in store for the group.
“We’re not going away,” says Levesque.
Starting next year, each chapter will hold their own rally in their own cities.
“It’s pretty exciting to know that we’re going to keep this tradition and we’re going to have a ride of freedom across America with all the chapters doing the same thing on Memorial Day weekend and bringing awareness to the communities," says Levesque.
Rolling Thunder uses the holiday weekend to not only spread their message but remind people of what’s important.
“As long as we’re a country, we should view Memorial Day as a time to reflect on those sacrifices and think about the ones that gave their lives for this country and think about the ones that never came home," says Levesque.
You don’t have to own a motorcycle or have any kind of military background to join your local Rolling Thunder chapter. The only requirement is that you’re at least 18-years-old.
For more information on Rolling Thunder or to support their cause, visit their website.
