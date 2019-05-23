One person injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 40-year-old man was injured in an overnight shooting in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the area of S. Eighth and Queen streets just before 1 a.m. after a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire in the area.
While officers were at the scene, a gunshot victim called 911 from another location.
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
