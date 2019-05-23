New Hanover’s Walston named Gatorade N.C. Baseball Player of the Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School standout Blake Walston has been named the Gatorade North Carolina Baseball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pound senior left-handed pitcher has a 12-0 record and a 0.20 earned run average with 129 strikeouts on 68 2/3 innings through 26 games.
He also is batting .405 on the season.
On Tuesday, Walston threw a no-hitter against D.H. Conley to lead the Wildcats to a 5-0 victory in Game 1 of the 3A East Regional finals.
This marks the third time a New Hanover player has been named Baseball Player of the Year.
Former Whiteville High star MacKenzie Gore won the honor for the 2016-17 school year.
