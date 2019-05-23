New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a possible larceny at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Road.
The sheriff’s office released photos of the woman Wednesday on Facebook.
The suspect can be seen in the photos wearing a shirt that reads, “I don’t go looking for trouble, trouble usually finds me.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submitted anonymously here.
