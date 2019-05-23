NC correctional officers leaving as fast as they can be hired, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is dealing with “vacancy rates at historic levels” as the agency tries to improve safety and working conditions in prisons, said Deputy Secretary Tracy Little.
“Days, weeks, months of mandatory overtime takes its toll on someone both physically and mentally,” she said. “They are passionate about the work. But, at some point with the mandatory overtime, people are making personal decisions for themselves and their families.”
At a meeting Wednesday of the state’s prison reform advisory board, CBS 17 learned that correctional officers are leaving the department almost as fast as they can be hired.
In 2018, DPS hired 1,812 correctional officers while 1,742 left. The vacancy rate among correctional officers is 20.06 percent, according to data provided by DPS.
The most common issue employees cited in exit surveys is the workload and lack of adequate staffing. Following that, they cited: inadequate compensation, unsafe working environment, lack of say in decision making, scheduling, and lack of career development.
“We’re allowing all of those inmates out, up to almost 150 inmates for one or two officers to maintain control of, to watch, for oversight purposes,” said Samuel Adams, a correctional officer who spoke with CBS 17 earlier this year. “We’re outnumbered drastically.”
Little said the agency also is seeing high rates of vacancies among medical and mental health staff.
State leaders made prison reform a key issue following two deadly incidents in 2017 in which employees got attacked by inmates.
The department is in the process of implementing stab-resistant shirts and personal body alarm technology for employees to use in an emergency. However, it’s not clear how long it will take to make that operational, Little said. Employees are in the process of receiving radios to use.
“For staff who currently don’t have (the radios), we have deployed other less technological devices, such as whistles, so that everyone has some kind of personal alarm device should they be in distress,” she said.
DPS has also installed 1,320 cameras since April 2017. The agency is spending $1.7 million to install nearly 1,200 cameras in the first half of this year.
The agency has launched a recruiting initiative which includes a video advertising campaign, at a cost of about $21,000. In the videos, current employees speak about the job and why they stick with it.
But, the major challenge DPS officials highlighted Wednesday is the ability to keep people once they’re hired. Dan Hill said the highest turnover rate is in the first two years when 55 percent of employees leave.
Little said DPS is pushing for increased pay for long-term employees and funding for sign-on bonuses.