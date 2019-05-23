Multi-car crash shuts down Gordon Road in Ogden

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders were on scene a multi-car crash on Gordon Road near Ogden Park Thursday evening.
According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the crash involved a motorcycle and two vehicles. Gordon Road is currently shut down from Market Street to Netherlands Drive.
The NCDOT reported congestion in the area on their Twitter account around 6:45 p.m. Thursday night.
Highway Patrol and New Hanover County EMS and Fire were called to the scene.
There’s no word yet on the condition of the people involved in the collision.
