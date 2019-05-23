Leland teacher awarded $10K by NC Education Lottery for her work after Florence

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County school and an elementary school teacher were awarded $10,000 each, as part of the NC School Heroes program.
Elise Barrett’s fifth graders and lottery officials gathered at Lincoln Elementary School’s cafeteria Thursday to celebrate her work and watch her receive the big check.
The state lottery originally created the School Hero program to honor the work of local teachers, principals and school workers. More than 6,700 people were nominated for the award and two million votes were cast. Judges looked over the 200 entries with the most votes and made their top ten selections.
After Hurricane Florence struck the area, Barrett “jumped in with both feet” to help rebuild her community. The elementary school teacher worked around the click collecting and organizing donations and planning a pancake breakfast for families who were impacted by the storm.
“People always want to help when disasters happen, but Elise made a difference and helped so many,” said Ray Baca of Wilmington, who nominated Barrett. “I am proud to know her, and Lincoln is lucky to have someone so special.”
Aside from Lincoln Elementary, teachers and schools from Raleigh, Thomasvile, Bryson City, Greensboro and Mooresville also took home the title and cash.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be named a N.C. School Hero,” said Barrett. “During my organization of hurricane relief efforts for my school community, I genuinely felt like I was fulfilling my role as an educator, which extends beyond the classroom.”
Money raised by the lottery is used to assist many of those School Heroes, including $385 million this year that supports the work of office assistants and custodians.
This year, additional money raised by the lottery is helping to build and repair schools, supporting the state’s Pre-K program for at risk four-year-olds, providing college scholarships and grants and supporting school transportation.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.