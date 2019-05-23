Hornet’s Kemba Walker named All-NBA Third Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The NBA named Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker and All-NBA Third Team for the 2018-2019 season.
Walker is the sixth player in franchise history to earn All-NBA honors, joining Larry Johnson, Glen Rice, Anthony Mason, Eddie Jones and Al Jefferson.
Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Walker joins Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons) and Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) on the 2018-19 All-NBA Third Team.
