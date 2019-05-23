Hoggard High School’s Jesse Mathis named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard High School’s Jesse Mathis is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior struck out 21 batters and gave up just one earned run in two complete-game victories against South View and South Central. The senior has helped lead the Vikings to the 4A East Regional Final.
