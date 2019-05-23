Filmmakers boycott Georgia over ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill; will they return to North Carolina?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Film leaders in Wilmington say it is too soon to tell if outrage over an abortion law in Georgia will send projects to North Carolina.
Several production companies announced this week they will no longer shoot in Georgia.
Lawmakers in Georgia passed a law banning most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Reed Morano, an Emmy-award winning director (Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale), pulled location scouts out of Savannah this week. She was working on a new show for Amazon, according to Time Magazine.
A project with Actress Kristen Wiig also canceled plans to film in Georgia, according to industry reports.
The Wilmington Regional Film Commission is not sure yet if this will result in more projects coming to what was once known as Hollywood East.
The Wilmington film industry was booming in 2012, when projects including Iron Man 3 filmed in Wilmington. However, changes in the state’s film incentives program and the 2016 “Bathroom Bill” - which regulated which restroom facilities those who are transgender could use - sent filmmakers elsewhere.
Although it was repealed, the film industry in the state was tarnished by the legislation. The lingering fallout from North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom bill” forced a new Netflix series about the state’s Outer Banks to film in South Carolina.
