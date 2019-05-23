Fairway frustration: Golfers unhappy with proposed Muni price increases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Golfers who utilize Wilmington’s municipal course are likely to see price increases in the coming months, as the city implements its fiscal year 2020 budget.
John Swanson, who has been golfing at the Muni for decades, said he was “stunned” by the proposed price increase when he heard about it from fellow golfers.
This would be the first rate increase for the Muni course since 2015, an increase Swanson said he remembers being unpopular, but not this extreme.
City staff have proposed price increases averaging 18 percent.
Swanson utilizes the punch cards that are going up by $90, which he says is significant for him because he is on a fixed income.
“$90 for a membership card, is sizeable when you start at $240 and go up to three….whatever it is, $330," Swanson said. "It’s a little too steep.”
City staff have said the price increase is necessary because of the financial situation Muni has been in for the last several years.
In 2018, and for several years prior, the course operating expenses have outpaced its revenue, and to maintain a balanced budget, the city has had to pull funds from the golf fund reserve.
Like all city funds, the golf fund is supposed to maintain around 20 percent of its annual operating expenses in reserve. However, Muni has only 8.29 percent heading into the 2020 fiscal year. A city spokesperson said that could mean money would have to be pulled from the city’s general fund if the course needed unexpected maintenance or repairs.
Board members of the Wilmington Men’s Golf Association said they understand the need for a rate increase, but think this precipitous of a jump will drive people away from the sport.
“An increase probably is warranted, the amount is the thing I think is the concern," association secretary Bob Glasgow said.
Swanson and an MGA member who spoke to WECT by phone said the price increases would cause them to reconsider using the Muni in the future, despite their affinity for the course.
Glasgow, who spoke during the public hearing for the city budget at Tuesday’s council meeting, said he hopes the city will not only reconsider the price increase, but also where the additional revenue will be going.
City council member Charlie Rivenbark asked city staff to bring additional information about the Muni budget to Friday’s work session on the budget.
[Editor’s Note: WECT anchor Jon Evans is a board member with the Wilmington Men’s Golf Association].
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.