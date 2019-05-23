Drought developing across Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In its latest update, U.S. Drought Monitor, a division of NOAA, lists portions of the eastern Carolinas in a moderate drought designation.
Your First Alert Forecast features hot and mainly dry weather that will exacerbate this situation for at least another 5 to 10 days: wect.com/weather.
The burgeoning drought is of an agricultural character - crispy lawns, stressed crops, dry forests, etc. - and you are advised to be cautious with flame and keep a tight irrigation schedule.
At least for now, the developing drought is not of a more serious hydrological character. Groundwater tables and stream flows are still mostly healthy after several wet years.
The U.S. Drought Monitor updates drought designations every Thursday and we will be here to provide continued analysis.
