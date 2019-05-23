Deep playoff run not too much for youthful Hoggard softball team

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School softball team is one win away from playing for its first state championship since 2001.
The Vikings are not letting inexperience get in their way; of the 17 players on the roster, 14 are freshmen or sophomores.
Pitcher Jesse Mathis is one of two seniors on the Hoggard roster, and at the start of the season, the captain would never have believed the Vikings would be playing so well.
“Absolutely not,” said Mathis. “I thought since we had a really young team we would be inexperienced, but the girls have proven me wrong. We have grown all season and work well together.”
Head Coach Collen St Ledger says it has come down to one thing during her team’s playoff run.
“They are believing in themselves,” said St Ledger. “That’s what it boils down to.”
The Vikings have also gotten better hitting to go with amazing pitching from their senior captain Jesse Mathis.
“We all trust her and know she’s good,” said Sophomore Icess Tresvik about Mathis. “We know she can make outs and she does everything for our team.”
The Vikings say they feel confident going into game two against Heritage, but not overconfident.
“We are still nervous because we don’t want to go to three games because they are a hard team,” said Mathis. “But we are settled and relaxed knowing we have a win under our belt.”
“Our game plan is to play loose, just like last game,” added Tresvik. “Go inning by inning and no stress.”
Game two between Hoggard and Heritage is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hoggard High School.
