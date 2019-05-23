City of Whiteville announces upcoming smoke testing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Whiteville will be conducting smoke testing of the sewer system beginning the week of June 3.
According to a press release from the city, testing will be conducted West of Madison Street in the first week of June. During the week of June 10, testing will be conducted East of Madison Street.
The goal of the study is to use smoke to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke will also reveal where storm water and other surface waters enter the sewer system.
A special non-toxic smoke will be used in these tests. The smoke is manufactured for this purpose, leaves no residuals or stains, and has no effect on plant or animal life. The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes..
Because the plumbing appliances in your house or building that are connected to the sanitary sewer system, some smoke may enter your home or place of business for the following reasons:
- Vents connected to your building's sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.
- Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.
- Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.
All residents are advised that if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer also may enter. These can be both unpleasant and dangerous, as well as a health risk to the occupants. Should smoke enter your home or business, you should contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in your area.
The crew member will be able to help and check with you as to where the smoke has entered your building. Location, identification, and correction of the source of smoke that enters your building is urgently advised. Your cooperation will be appreciated.
Anyone with concerns is asked to contact Travis Faulk,, Public Works Director at (910) 642-3422
