CFPUA explores best way to deal with sewage byproducts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced Wednesday they plan to spend the next year examining health, environmental and financial impacts of managing biosolids.
Biosolids are the organic materials left over after wastewater undergoes treatment. Last year alone, CFPUA says they handled enough biosolids to fill more than 1,000 dump trucks.
Companies typically have three options to dispose of biosolids: putting them in a landfill, burning them, or applying them to fields to serve as fertilizer for crops not intended for human consumption.
In the past, CFPUA applied biosolids to fields, the most common disposal method among wastewater systems. Since October 2018, however, CFPUA has been transporting its biosolids to a lined landfill, which is significantly more expensive than land application.
This happened in part because of field conditions following Hurricane Florence. Government regulations prohibit land application on fields with standing water.
Though many fields have dried up, CFPUA opted to continue using the landfill while it began formulating strategies to best manage the waste.
As of March 2019, CFPUA confirmed they had gone over their allotted budget for biosolids disposal. Earlier this month, the board voted to allocate an additional $500,000 to fund continued landfill disposal through the end of fiscal year, which runs through June.
According to the company, staff is revising the proposed budget for 2019-2020 to provide funds to continue sending biosolids to a landfill.
The CFPUA board will consider that budget for approval at its June 12 meeting.
