Burgaw man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
Eric M. Hayes (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By Clint Bullock | May 23, 2019 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 3:21 PM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man wanted on several charges.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Eric M. Hayes, 42, of Burgaw, is wanted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault by a pointing a gun, and communicating threats.

Hayes is approximately six-foot-six and weighs around 190 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Lobel with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.

