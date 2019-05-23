Burgaw man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man wanted on several charges.
According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Eric M. Hayes, 42, of Burgaw, is wanted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault by a pointing a gun, and communicating threats.
Hayes is approximately six-foot-six and weighs around 190 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Lobel with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.
