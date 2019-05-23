Brunswick County man convicted of assault on girlfriend who lost an eye

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Navassa man is headed to prison after he was found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend to the point where she lost an eye during an altercation at their home in 2017.
On Wednesday, a Brunswick County jury took less than an hour to convict Jemar Lee Bell, 37, on charges of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual misdemeanor assault, and false imprisonment.
He was sentenced to 19.5 to 24.5 years in prison for the crimes.
Back in 2017, prosecutors said Bell punched his girlfriend in the right eye during a fight at his home. Doctors were forced to surgically remove the victim’s eye due to the extensive damage from the assault.
After the incident, the victim called a family member in Virginia and said Bell had assaulted her and was refusing to let her leave. Following the conversation, the family member contacted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to Bell’s home and found the victim. They escorted her to the hospital and then began a manhunt for Bell.
He was located ten days later and was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center where he remained until his trial.
