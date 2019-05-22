Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue gears up for Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue is gearing up for Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest weekends of the season.
“We’re as ramped up as we typically will be for any busy holiday or weekend," says Sam Proffitt of Wrightville Beach Ocean Rescue. "We are fully staffed the entire summer to really take on a multitude of situations. We’ll be prepared for anything to arise.”
The ocean rescue squad, part of the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, staffs 13 lifeguard stands, which not only are where lifeguards are stationed but also where signal flags are positioned to inform beachgoers of water conditions.
“We ask that if a lifeguard does ask you to move or to get out of the water, that you please take note of it. It’s nothing personal you can go swim somewhere else. But what were doing is in the best interest of your life safety,” says Proffitt.
To see the meaning behind the flags, click here.
There will be more than 30 lifeguards employed in the squad from Memorial Day through Labor Day. These men and women are trained as open water lifeguards and emergency medical responders, according to the advanced agency standards of the U.S. Lifesaving Association.
“Our lifeguards are very proactive. If they see a dangerous situation they will go take care of it,” says Proffitt.
The ocean rescue squad patrols beaches using all-terrain vehicles and personal watercraft.
Lifeguards enforce all beach regulations, help recover lost children and provide public information.
Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue works seven days per week from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.