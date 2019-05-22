What you need to know ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year

The nation’s average gas price is $3 per gallon, which is about the same as this time last year. In the last month, gas prices have decreased in states in the south and southeast. According to AAA, people can expect prices to stay about the same with a possible increase right before Memorial Day. Right now, the average price per gallon in North Carolina is down 4-cents, averaging at $2.62. In the last month, gas prices have decreased in states in the south and southeast.