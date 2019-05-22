UNCW baseball advances in CAA baseball tournament

HARRISONBURG, VA. (WECT) - No. 5-seeded UNCW scored two runs with two out in the 11th inning to beat No. 4 Northeastern, 8-6, in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park.
UNCW’s (29-28) Cole Weiss broke a 6-6 tie in the 11th with an RBI double that scored Greg Jones. Doug Angeli added an insurance run with a single.
Blake Morgan (4-2) picked up the win giving up one hit and no runs in three innings and striking out three. Angeli finished 3-for-6 with three RBIs, while Weiss went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two driven in.
Northeastern (26-28) was led by Jake Farrell, who went 3-for-5 with a triple, homer and three RBIs.
UNCW will meet either No. 1 Elon or No. 2 Charleston in the winner’s bracket on Thursday.
