Two killed in Pender Co. wreck

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people died as a result of a wreck Tuesday morning near Burgaw.
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Lisa Nixon McMillan, 45, and William Donnell Bryant, 44, were killed in the wreck on U.S. 117 near Old Savannah Road.
McMillan was driving northbound on U.S. 117 just before 8 a.m. when her 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 crossed the center line and struck Bryant’s 2007 Chrysler 300 heading southbound.
According to a Facebook post from the Thyme Savor Catering, Bryant was a sous chef for the company.
Trooper Sutton is investigating the wreck.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.