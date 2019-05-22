Short police chase ends with man arrested on drug, driving charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing several drug and motor vehicles charges after allegedly leading police on a short chase before wrecking his vehicle in Wilmington late Tuesday night.
According to Corp. Travis Williams, a patrol officer began trailing a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Turner after watching him commit a traffic violation near Seventh and Red Cross streets shortly after 11 p.m.
The officer reportedly observed Turner driving recklessly and a pursuit began as the he turned from Seventh Street to Grace Street.
The short chase ended at the intersection of Grace and 16th streets when the suspect wrecked. He attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody.
Turner, 21, has been charged with:
- possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- speeding to elude arrest
- resist/delay/obstruct public officer
- reckless driving to endanger
- no operator’s license
- open container in the vehicle
No injuries reported in the incident.
