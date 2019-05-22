Repairs to pump house delay opening of Wilmington’s Northside Pool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The summer opening for the city’s Northside Pool is expected to be delayed for several weeks while crews work to repair the pool’s pump house which was damaged during Hurricane Florence.
The Northside Pool, located at 750 Bess Street, is one of the city’s three pools that are now managed by the local YMCA. The city’s splash pad adjacent to Northside, as well as Legion and Robert Strange pools, will be open on weekends beginning May 25-June 16 and then every day June 17-Aug. 25.
During Hurricane Florence, the roof of the pump house was torn off and the building was damaged. Both the pool pump and the pool house are being replaced. Extensive electrical work is required to bring the new pump house up to code once it is completed because of the age of the old pump house.
Repairs are expected to total at least $30,000.
