28 cats adopted in one day from Pender Animal Shelter

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Animal Shelter reports 28 cats left the shelter Wednesday with rescues or new homes.
The good news comes soon after workers announced they may have to euthanize cats for the first time in years if the shelter didnt make room.
“If someone doesn’t come adopt these cat immediately we will euthanize for space in the next 24 hours for the first time in years,” officials stated in the post. “It is imminent! We don’t like it, we are fighting tears right now fighting for these cats!”
According to a post Wednesday night, three cats were left as of 7 p.m.
If you’re interested in adopting a cat, please contact the Pender County Animal Shelter at 910-259-1484.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.