NC elementary teacher threatened to ‘shoot up the school,’ sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An Orange County elementary school teacher resigned May 17 after she made threats to "shoot up the school," the sheriff's office said.
Pathways Elementary School teacher Kristen Thompson faces a felony charge of communicating a threat of mass violence.
"In these days and times just to say something like that sad," Nadiyah McGriff, a parent said. Her daughter goes to Pathways Elementary.
"Apparently she's got a lot more problems than what everybody knew about," Donna Underwood, a parent said.
Other teachers told authorities Thompson made the threat, the sheriff's office said.
"They always say if you see something say something, that goes for if you hear something," Alicia Stemper, a Public Information Officer with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
"She's around the kids all the time. So I mean that's scarier for a teacher, for a teacher saying that stuff than it would be somebody outside," James George, a parent whose son goes to Pathways Elementary said.
She was taken into custody Tuesday and received a $1,000 bond.
"This situation is being handled by law enforcement with the safety of our students and school staff as our utmost concern. Meanwhile, this situation is also being dealt with by school leadership as a personnel issue as well as a safety on," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.
“Law enforcement and school administrators are working very closely together. She has been trespassed, she is not allowed to be on any school property and we have extra personnel at the school,” Stemper said.
