MISSING: Leland teen last seen in Brunswick Forest parking lot

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a missing teenager.
According to a Leland Police Department Facebook post, Zane Randell Harrelson, 15, was last seen around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the Lowe’s Foods parking lot at Brunswick Forest.
Harrelson is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes and a military style haircut. He was wearing his school uniform — black slacks, gold polo shirt and gray sneakers — and may have on glasses with black and blue frames.
Anyone with information on Harrelson’s whereabouts is asked to call LPD or dial 911.
