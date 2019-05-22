Markley named regional superintendent of the year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Tim Markley, superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, has been named the Regional Superintendent of the Year, the Southeast Education Alliance has announced Wednesday.
He also received the honor in 2015.
“Dr. Markley’s leadership has continued to be a model in the Southeast region for superintendents and all educators as we work in this exciting time in public education. He’s an advocate for education on all of the major issues we are experiencing throughout the state,” said Dr. Kathy Spencer, executive director of Southeast Education Alliance.
Dr. Markley has been the superintendent of New Hanover County Schools since 2010.
“It’s an honor to be selected by my peers, but I feel this is really a reflection of the great work that happens every day in our district. I am blessed to work with some amazingly talented people who are committed to helping our students every day,” Dr. Markley said.
The Southeast Alliance includes 13 counties in southeastern North Carolina: Brunswick, Carteret, Clinton, Craven, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, and Wayne.
