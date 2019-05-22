Manhunt underway in Castle Hayne following pursuit, deputies say

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies are searching for a suspect near the GE Plant in Castle Hayne after a Brunswick County pursuit spilled over into New Hanover County.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt Jerry Brewer says the pursuit ended when the suspect exited I-140 and ditched his car on a service road near the GE entrance.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy tried to pull 40-year-old Jamil Shaund’e Hicks of Wilmington over for a traffic violation when he took off. Hicks was reportedly spotted speeding over 15 miles an hour over the speed limit on 140.
Neighbors say deputies were going door to door looking for Hicks.
Deputies had help from a K9 tracking team and a helicopter.
Neighbors noticed the heavy law enforcement presence at the Northern Regional Park, where investigators believed Hicks was hiding out in the woods.
“I was concerned because this is a very safe neighborhood I mean we never get anything like this around here,” said Troy Durham, “I started just kind of started flipping out a little bit in my head because we’d never seen that here.”
Anyone with information on Hick’s location is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
