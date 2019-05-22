Man involved in Wilmington heroin trafficking operation sentenced to 16 years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man involved in a drug trafficking organization in Wilmington will spend 16 years in prison. Richard Stinson pleaded guilty in July 2018 to several heroin-trafficking-related crimes and possession of a firearm.
A nine month investigation unveiled this drug trafficking organization was importing heroin from New York to a “stash house” on Northern Boulevard in Wilmington.
Stinson was in charge of this "stash house" where he had people bagging up heroin to be sold on the streets of Wilmington.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Stinson was on parole out of New York for manslaughter and had picked up some of his heroin while on a trip to meet his parole officer.
Law enforcement found more than 30 grams of raw heroin, 867 bindles of packaged heroin, guns and cash when authorities executed a search warrant of the “stash house” in 2016.
This case is part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative.
