Man charged with murder of roommate in deadly argument

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators in Columbus County charged a man with murder after a disagreement between roommates resulted in death.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Zachary James Skipper and 20-year-old Jose Rivera Diaz got in a fight at their home on Sam Potts Highway in Bolton around 2:30 Wednesday morning.
Shots were fired and Diaz died at the scene. Skipper is also accused of assaulting their other roommate before running away from the residence. She sustained minor injuries to her hand.
Investigators found Skipper walking along the side of the road near the residence. He was arrested and charged with murder and assault on a female.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.