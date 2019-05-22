H2GO authorizes counsel to attempt to resolve pending issues

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Perhaps a compromise is closer to being reached in a long-running legal battle over construction of a controversial water plant.
At its meeting Tuesday night, H2GO's Board of Commissioners approved an attempt at resolving issues between H2GO — a regional public utility providing water and sewer service in north Brunswick County — and the towns of Leland, Belville and Navassa.
This comes less than a week after Leland announced a Regional Compromise Plan that calls for the town to build and own the reverse osmosis plant, and provide aquifer-based water to the district.
Tuesday's H2GO decision authorized the utility's attorney "to attempt to resolve pending issues if it includes all of those affected within the region, including Belville, Leland, H2GO, Brunswick County and Navassa."
A judge ruled the previous H2GO board's move to dissolve the authority and convey assets to Belville was unlawful. Belville has appealed that decision.
We’ve contacted Belville’s spokesperson for a comment and are waiting to hear back.
