Gory tale of Lizzie Borden comes to life on stage in rocking musical

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 130 years after an infamous crime, the story of a grizzly double murder and the woman who became the prime suspect is told on stage in a rock musical.
LIZZIE: The Musical follows the story of accused axe murderess Lizzie Borden. She was suspected of killing her stepmother and father in 1892 in Fall River, MA. Borden was acquitted of the crime.
Panache Productions presents its adaptation of the show at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Studio Theatre at Thalian Hall Thursday through Sunday, May 23 through June 2. Click here for show times.
The show features hard-hitting female vocals. It contains strong adult subject matter and language.
Tickets are $25 for reserved seating and $22 for seniors, students and military members.
Tickets available at www.Thalianhall.org or by calling the box office at 910-632-2285.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.