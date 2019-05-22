First Alert Forecast: heat set to roar back by the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A puff of relatively cooler easterly breezes shapes your Wednesday forecast. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the seasonable lower and middle 80s. Thereafter: expect blazing heat as a massive high pressure ridge swells across the Carolinas! Unfortunately, a drought appears to be developing, too. Hopefully, it will be weak and short-lived! Catch your toasty and largely dry seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime, on your terms, see a complete ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!