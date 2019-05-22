Deputies seize stolen guns, drugs, liquor still from NC home

SAINT PAULS, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County narcotics team arrested a man on several drug, weapon and gambling charges after raiding his Saint Pauls home.
A press release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Edward Hammonds is being held on a $850,5000 bond.
The sheriff’s office, the criminal investigative division and the K-9 unit conducted a search on Miller Cemetery Road after community complains about illegal activity. Hammons ran into the wood before law enforcement showed up, but he was eventually found hiding behind the home.
Deputies seized multiple stolen weapons, cocaine, marijuana, a stolen vehicle, multiple video gaming machines, a liquor still and cash.
Hammonds currently faces the following charges:
- 1 count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- 1 count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- 2 counts of maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances
- 2 counts of manufacturing controlled substances
- 1 count of possession of cocaine
- 1 count of possession of marijuana
- 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- 2 counts of operating illegal video gaming machines
- 1 count of possession of equipment to manufacture alcohol
Investigators say other charges are possible in the investigation.
