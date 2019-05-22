Chadbourn checkpoint nets 72 violations, 8 arrests

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Numerous people were arrested last week after several law enforcement agencies joined forces in Columbus County.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop at the intersection of Highway 410 and Clarendon Chadbourn Road on May 18. Deputies requested help from highway patrol, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Tabor City police and the Forensic Test for Alcohol branch of the state health department, to include their BAT Mobile Unit. The vehicle is equipped with a magistrate office, multiple breath alcohol testing stations, fingerprinting gear.
Officers covered two miles just south of Chadbourn for three hours. In that time, they issued 72 traffic and criminal violations and arrested eight people.
According to a press release, officers working the checkpoint were involved in a chase after a car turned abruptly in the middle of the road and ran from the stop. The Honda reportedly wouldn’t stop for officers and the car chase ended when the Honda crashed near the Hasty Mart on Joe Brown Highway.
Timothy Paul Owens was driving the vehicle while his girlfriend, Kayla McNabb, was in the passenger seat. An 11-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle during the pursuit.
When Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Officers searched the car, they located a crystal like substance identified as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the glove compartment.
The following people were arrested at the checkpoint:
- Robert Antonio Barroso-Perez, 21, of Fayetteville was arrested on multiple warrants from Cumberland County.
- Martinez Sabron Alexander, 24, of Spring Lake was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.
- Twan M. Anderson, 36, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun, Possession of Marijuana, and Driving While Impaired.
- Nicholas Elliot Brown, 24, of Lumberton was arrested for a warrant from Robeson County.
- Robbie Hammonds, 56, of Pembroke was arrested for a warrant from Robeson County.
- Anthony Charles Massey, 26, of Longs, SC was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.
- Kayla McNabb, 30, of Hampton, TN was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Timothy Paul Owens, 30, of Asheboro was arrested and charged with Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Failure to Yield to a Stop Sign/Flashing Red Light, Speeding, Child Abuse, Unsafe Passing, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
