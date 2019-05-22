CFCC ranked #1 community college in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College takes the top spot in a recent ranking by Niche, an online resource for students searching for colleges.
CFCC beat out Stanly Community College in Albermarle which came in second place, and Central Carolina Community College, coming in at number three.
CFCC enrolls a little over 3,600 students with an annual tuition of $8,955.
According to Niche, the rankings are based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education.
