Car hits home after wreck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car struck a home in Wilmington after a wreck late Tuesday night.
The two-vehicle wreck took place at the corner of Wilshire Blvd. and Bonham Ave. shortly before midnight.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Alexander Sweet ran a stop sign on Bonham Ave. at a high rate of speed and collided with a vehicle traveling on Wilshire.
Both vehicles ended up in the yard of a nearby home with one striking the residence.
The occupants of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sweet, 29, was charged with driving while impaired, habitual impaired driving, and driving while license revoked.
“This road is very, very dangerous, very dangerous,” said neighbor Jane Bowman. “And they got to do something about that. We literally just missed it. We came in through the driveway, went into the house and sat in the living room and heard it. So we were minutes away from it all being us. which is kind of scary.”
