Business owner arrested for selling prescription meds out of Elizabethtown store

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Narcotics unit says they arrested a business owner following complaints about E-Town Phone Repair in the Elizabethtown area of the county.
Mohammed Masood was charged after undercover agents bought hydrocodone from him on more than one occasion. Investigators say Masood was acting in concert with others in the community to sell and deliver controlled substances from his business.
Deputies say he faces the following charges:
- 1 count of Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
- 1 count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances
- 1 count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Keeping or Selling Controlled Substances
- 1 count of Manufacturing Controlled Substances
- 1 count of Conspiring to Sell Controlled Substances
Masood is being held on a $25,000 bond.
