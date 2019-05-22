Blake Walston’s no-hitter leads New Hanover past D.H. Conley

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School ace Blake Walston pitched a no-hitter to help lead the Wildcats past D.H. Conley, 5-0, in Game 1 of the 3A East Regional baseball finals Tuesday at Buck Hardee Field.
Walston (12-0) struck out nine Vikings to complete his second no-hitter of the season and give New Hanover (26-1) a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series.
"I just went out and threw the baseball like I could and I guess it went in my favor,” said Walston. “That’s a pretty good ball club and we have to come and compete.”
Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at D.H. Conley (25-4) in Greenville.
