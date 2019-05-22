Belville launches ‘Buy a Brick’ fundraiser to help veterans memorial construction

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Belville is looking to build a memorial for veterans at its riverwalk park and wants the public to help.
On Tuesday, the town launched its “Buy a Brick” fundraiser where people or businesses can purchase a brick and have it personalized to honor a veteran. The brick will then be permanently installed around the future monument’s base.
Town officials hope to sell approximately 200 bricks to help fund the project.
The fundraiser will last through December and officials expect construction to begin in Jan. 2020. Any additional funds raised will be donated to a local veterans group.
If you’re interested in being a donor or sponsor, contact the town of Belville at 910-371-2456.
