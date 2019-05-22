Astronaut reflects on 29 years of Hubble imagery and discovery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For almost three decades the Hubble telescope has been our window to the vast depths of space. Not bad for a telescope designed to only last 15 years.
It’s been 10 years since astronauts last visited the telescope. The maintenance and upgrades from that mission have not only prolonged the Hubble’s life, but its helped to capture the largest portrait of the Cosmos in its history.
Astronaut Megan McArthur spoke to WECT’s Gabe Ross Tuesday from NASA’s Goddard Spaceflight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland about her experiences working on the Hubble telescope.
During their interview, McArthur shared two new images from the Hubble: a look at the Southern Crab Nebula, and a composite portrait of the cosmos; the largest collection ever assembled from 16 years worth of Hubble observations. McArthur says the picture paints a picture of time to about 500 million years after the, “Big Bang”.
So far, the Hubble telescope has taken more than 1.4 million observations, McArthur says she hopes there will be more to come.
