Women rally in downtown Wilmington against anti-abortion laws

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Women across the country are stepping out to voice their concerns about the recent anti-abortion laws in several states.
On Tuesday, Women Organizing for Wilmington met in downtown to rally against the bans and together chanted “Stop the Bans."
“It feels a lot like our rights are being taken away from us," says Lynn Shoemaker, founder of Women Organizing for Wilmington. "We haven’t even really achieved equality yet. Here we are working on the ERA and the Constitution and the rug gets jerked out from under us.”
Several conservative states have recently introduced legislation that would ban abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy when a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected. The bans seek to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
“I am absolutely for life, but I’m also for a woman’s right to choose for herself," says Shoemaker. "I’m not going to get into her medical decisions, that’s between her and her family and doctor and it’s none of my business. And it should be safe, and it is. Right now it is a legally safe medical procedure, if we take that away people are going to die. We’ve seen it. When we see women desperately do what’s best for them and they have to use illegal procedures.”
