Women rally in downtown Wilmington against anti-abortion laws

“I am absolutely for life, but I’m also for a woman’s right to choose for herself," says Shoemaker. "I’m not going to get into her medical decisions, that’s between her and her family and doctor and it’s none of my business. And it should be safe, and it is. Right now it is a legally safe medical procedure, if we take that away people are going to die. We’ve seen it. When we see women desperately do what’s best for them and they have to use illegal procedures.”