Wilmington man heading to prison for trafficking fentanyl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl Monday.
John Laws, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking opiates by transportation in New Hanover County Superior Court. He was sentenced to between 70-93 months in prison and given a $50,000 fine.
In March 2018, detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit learned that Laws was selling narcotics from his home on Wrightsville Ave.
Detectives followed Laws to Winston-Salem where they observed him complete a drug transaction. They followed him back to Wilmington where he was stopped and served with outstanding warrants for unrelated charges.
While Laws was being served, detectives found 7.73 grams of fentanyl, 1.34 grams of cocaine, and $1,091 in his possession.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety web site, Olds has been convicted on more than 20 previous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, larceny and drug-related offenses.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.