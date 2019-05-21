Wilmington Hammerheads to host reunion match Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Hammerheads will host their second reunion soccer match Friday at Legion Stadium at 7 p.m.
Former Hammerheads players will face the U.S. Marine Corps soccer team.
The host team is calling the match, “A night to honor Al Pastore and beat Parkinson’s Disease.”
Pastore, the Hammerheads founder and a driving force for the professional franchise, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the early 90s.
“(Former Hammerhead players) wanted this night to be for him and his family,” said former Wilmington goalkeeper Andy Hajek.
Last year’s reunion game helped raise money for former Hammerhead Junior Zarate, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
