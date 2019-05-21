State initiative bringing free Wi-Fi to downtown Whiteville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Free wireless internet service could be coming to downtown Whiteville.
Through Gov. Roy Cooper's Hometown Strong initiative, the state departments of Natural and Cultural Resources and Information Technology have partnered with nine library systems and four municipalities to improve internet access in rural communities. One of the places on the list is Whiteville.
“All North Carolinians deserve access to reliable, high-speed Internet and digital technology, regardless of zip code,” Cooper said in a news release Monday. “Today’s announcement is another important step toward bridging the digital divide.”
Sean Martin, economic development planner for the City of Whiteville, said there is no public Wi-Fi access downtown. Cooper’s program awards the city a $50,000 grant to build and purchase the system.
“The hope is to supply the entire MSD (municipal service district) with Wi-Fi access,” Martin said in an email. “There is no match from the city for the grant, but the city is required to fund the annual operating cost associated with the Wi-Fi.”
According to Martin, Whiteville is in the final stages of drafting a request for proposal (RFP) for this project, and once the RFP is completed, the project should be submitted for bidding in the near future.
The other communities mentioned in the news release are Bryson City, Halifax and Hot Springs. The program would help support communities where the state has existing interests, such as trails, historic sites or museums.
Each library is getting $35,000 to purchase Wi-Fi hotspots and/or computers and some counties partnered with schools systems to install Wi-Fi on school buses so students can do homework on long bus rides.
