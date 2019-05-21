UNCW’s Greg Jones named CAA player of the year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Colonial Athletic Association named UNCW shortstop Greg Jones the Bill Brooks player of the year in a vote by the league’s coaches.
Jones led the league in runs scored (62), triples (eight), walks (48) and on-base percentage (.482), and he was second in stolen bases (37).
The sophomore is the seventh Seahawk to earn the player of the year award, which is named after Brooks, a former UNCW athletic director and baseball coach.
Jones was also named first-team All-CAA along with UNCW teammates Kep Brown and Cole Weiss. Seahawks Jackson Meadows and Noah Bridges were named to the second team.
UNCW opens CAA tournament play Wednesday when the No. 5-seeded Seahawks face No. 4 Northeastern at noon in Harrisonburg, Va.
