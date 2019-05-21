UNCW track and field standout gearing up for regionals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WECT) - UNCW junior E.J. Green will run the 400-meter hurdles in the NCAA track and field preliminaries May 23.
Since the start of the season, UNCW first-year coach Austin Davis gave Green a goal he hasn’t forgotten.
“He wanted to see you go to regionals, and really wants to see me go to nationals this year,” said Green.
Green qualified for regionals by running a 52.02 at the Colonial Athletic Association meet but he will need to do better to get to nationals.
“I think it will take heart and determination,” Green said. “A lot of people will choke, and some run the best race of their lives and I want to be one of those people that run my best race two times in a row. “
Davis said he doesn’t think Green will let the pressure affect him.
“It’s almost business as usual,” Davis said of Green. “It’s just a little bit bigger meet and more hype around it but the process is the same.”
