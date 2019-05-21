School bus driver robbed in Bladen County

ELIZBETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus driver was robbed at gunpoint.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. Monday when the bus driver arrived to pick up her bus at Elizabethtown Middle School.
She told deputies as she pulled into the school, she was stopped by a black male with dreadlocks and a white female with red hair who told the bus driver their car had run out of gas on the off ramp of NC 87 and US 701. The suspects asked the bus driver if she would take them to get gas. She declined.
After starting her bus, she went to park her car and the male suspect then confronted her, pointing a gun at her and demanding her car, purse and cell phone. The male got in the driver's seat, the female jumped in the back seat and they drove off.
The alleged victim, who was not physically harmed, drove her bus to the sheriff's office and reported the crime, which included the theft of her cell phone valued at $600, her purse with $30 in cash and her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze valued at $15,000.
Deputies seized an abandoned vehicle left off NC 87, and a suspect has been positively identified in a photo array by the victim.
The case is under investigation and more information is forthcoming, according to the sheriff’s office.
